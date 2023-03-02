Left Menu

India reach 79/4 at tea on Day 2, trail Australia by 9 runs

Umesh Yadav bagged three wickets in the morning session as India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings in reply to the home teams 109. Australia 1st Innings 197 all out in 76.3 overs Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31 Ravindra Jadeja 478, Umesh Yadav 312, Ravichandran Ashwin 344.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 02-03-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 02-03-2023 14:20 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara Image Credit: ANI
India were 79 for four at tea in their second innings on the second day of the third Test against Australia here on Thursday.

India still trail Australia by nine runs with three full days play remaining in the match.

Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 36 in the company of Shreyas Iyer, who is yet to open his account.

Nathan Lyon (3/27) picked up three wickets for Australia. Umesh Yadav bagged three wickets in the morning session as India bowled out Australia for 197 in their first innings in reply to the home team's 109. Earlier, Usman Khawaja top-scored for the visitors with a 147-ball 60, while Marnus Labuschagne made 31.

For India, Ravindra Jadeja (4/78) picked up four wickets while Umesh (3/12) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/44) took three wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: India: 109 all out & 79 for 4 in 32 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 36 batting; Nathan Lyon 3/27). Australia 1st Innings: 197 all out in 76.3 overs (Usman Khawaja 60, Marnus Labuschagne 31; Ravindra Jadeja 4/78, Umesh Yadav 3/12, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/44).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

