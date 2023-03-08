Left Menu

NFL-Vikings' receiver KJ Osborn helps rescue man from burning car

Minnesota Vikings receiver Kendrick Osborn Jr. helped rescue a man from a burning car following a crash in Texas. "Most of the time the saying goes 'wrong place wrong time'.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2023 02:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 02:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Minnesota Vikings receiver Kendrick Osborn Jr. helped rescue a man from a burning car following a crash in Texas. Osborn, who was in Texas training during the NFL off-season, was travelling in a taxi when another vehicle crashed into a bridge in Austin, he told the Adam Schefter NFL podcast on Tuesday.

"I was thinking this was a big risk and the car could blow up at any second," Osborn said. "But my Uber driver went right up to the car, opened the door and we saw he was alive but couldn't move. The car was in flames the whole time and were trying to get him out of the car.

"We pulled him out of the car and that is when I picked him up. He was bleeding all over my shirt and I carried him 10 or 15 yards." The 25-year-old described the incident on Twitter late on Monday, saying it was "a situation I'd never imagine being a part of in a million years".

He also posted a photo of himself with a woman and two men who participated in the rescue efforts. "Most of the time the saying goes 'wrong place wrong time'. But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time," he added.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

