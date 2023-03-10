Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Paris 2024 to sell more tickets than expected in second phase - organisers

Demand to watch events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has exceeded expectations and more seats than planned will be available to the public in the second phase of sales, organisers said on Thursday amid criticism of ticket prices. Games organisers said they sold 3.25 million tickets in the opening phase after setting a goal of 3 million.

Soccer-Rashford, Fernandes on target as Man United crush Betis

Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes scored as Manchester United outclassed Real Betis 4-1 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday, four days after their humiliating loss to Liverpool. Erik ten Hag's team, who were crushed 7-0 by their arch-rivals on Sunday, took an early lead through Rashford and although Betis equalised, the hosts dominated the second half to secure a morale-boosting victory.

Olympics-COC rejects suggestion it open to Russia athlete pathway to Paris 2024

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said it supports a ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus competing in the 2024 Paris Summer Games so long as the invasion of Ukraine continues, challenging a call from a group of retired Olympians to end support for their participation. The group, which included many of Canada's greatest Olympians such as ice dancer Tessa Virtue, hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser and cross-country skier Beckie Scott, voiced their concerns in a letter to the COC and on Wednesday in a segment on CBC, the country's national broadcaster.

Soccer-Canada women's team accuse governing body of disrespecting them in pay row

Members of the Canadian women's national soccer team said they felt disrespected after their governing body released details of its proposed collective bargaining agreement (CBA) on Thursday, with details of private bargaining made public with no notice. The Olympic champions launched a protest over pay equity and budget cuts last month, saying Canada Soccer had cut training camp days, full camp windows and the number of players and staff invited to camps, among other issues. The sides agreed to an interim agreement over funding last week.

Golf-McIlroy struggling to love his new driver

Rory McIlroy made a mid-tournament driver change three weeks ago and after slipping well off the pace following his opening round of The Players Championship on Thursday he admitted he is not yet a fan of his new club. McIlroy is one of the longest hitters on the PGA Tour but the four-times major champion decided to change his driver at Riviera after watching Tiger Woods, who is still having issues with his ankle, outhit him off the tee.

Tennis-Indian Wells title comes with no asterisk, says Fritz

The absence of world number one Novak Djokovic from the Indian Wells field will not diminish the achievement of the eventual winner of the tournament, defending champion Taylor Fritz told Reuters. One year ago the Southern California native captured the biggest title of his career in a draw that also did not feature the Serb, who is barred from entering the U.S. due to his refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Soccer-Arsenal fight back to draw 2-2 at Sporting

Premier League leaders Arsenal did enough to hold Sporting Lisbon to a 2-2 draw in a lively first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta made six changes from the team that started the last-gasp 3-2 win over Bournemouth, giving forward Reiss Nelson his first start since November and a debut to defender Jakub Kiwior.

Former Fox exec convicted in FIFA bribery case, other acquitted

A Brooklyn federal jury on Thursday convicted a former 21st Century Fox executive and acquitted another after a trial over an alleged scheme to bribe South American soccer officials to secure lucrative broadcasting rights. Jurors found Hernan Lopez guilty but acquitted Carlos Martinez on the same charges. South American sports marketing company Full Play Group SA was also convicted.

Tennis-Radacanu battles past Kovinic at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu rallied from a break down in both sets to beat Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-3 at Indian Wells on Thursday and get revenge on the Montenegrin who beat her at the 2022 Australian Open. No one was quite sure what to expect from the 20-year-old Briton coming into the WTA 1000 tournament in the Southern California desert, even whether she would actually take the court.

Soccer-Swiss prosecutors drop investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over private jet

Swiss federal prosecutors have closed an investigation into FIFA president Gianni Infantino over his use of a private jet in 2017, world soccer's governing body said on Thursday. In a statement welcoming the decision, FIFA said the investigation "related to a private jet being chartered to fly from Suriname to Switzerland in 2017".

