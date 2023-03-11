India reach 129/1 at lunch on day three
India reached 129 for one in their first innings at lunch on day three of the fourth Test against Australia here on Saturday.
The hosts still trail the Steve Smith-led side by 351 runs.
Gill (65 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (22 batting) were in the middle at the break.
Rohit was dismissed for 35 off the last ball of the 21st over, ending a 74-run partnership between Gill and the India captain.
Brief scores: Australia first innings: 480 all out in 167.2 overs.
India first innings 129 for 1 in 37 overs overs: (Rohit Sharma 35, Shubman Gill batting 65, Cheteshwar Pujara batting 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 1/20).
