WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat first against Delhi Capitals

Gujarat Giants is in fourth place in the points table, with one win and two losses in three matches and a total of four points. Delhi Capitals is in second place in the points table, with two wins and a loss in three matches and four points in total

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 19:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 19:22 IST
WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants win toss, elect to bat first against Delhi Capitals
Delhi will have to bounce back after a heavy loss against MI. (Photo- WPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. Gujarat Giants is in fourth place in the points table, with one win and two losses in three matches and a total of four points. Delhi Capitals is in second place in the points table, with two wins and a loss in three matches and four points in total.

Laura Wolvaardt, who went unsold in the WPL auction back in February this year and was signed as replacement for an injured skipper Beth Mooney, will be making her WPL debut in this match. GG skipper Sneh Rana said at the toss, "We would like to bat first on a fresh wicket. We have two changes, Laura and Georgia are in. It is amazing for us that Laura has joined us, we are excited. It is just the team combination for the particular day. Everything is settled, and everyone is in a good shape."

DC skipper Meg Lanning also said at the toss, "The wicket looks pretty similar, hopefully it plays well. We are going in with the smart option, Laura Harris comes in. It is hard to get the combination right, right from the beginning of the tournament. Our batters have been okay, we need to work on that. Hopefully, I can start well." Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma(w), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

