Kapp takes 5/15 as GG crawl to 105/9 against DC in WPL

Marizanne Kapp wreaked havoc with a five-wicket haul as Gujarat Giants managed a mere 105 for 9 against Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) here on Saturday.

Gujarat Giants' captain Sneh Rana's decision to bat first with South Africa's batting star Laura Wolvaardt making her debut backfired as they struggled throughout the innings post a disastrous start.

Kapp accounted for the first four wickets in Gujarat's batting line-up, keeping a tight line but also mixing up her deliveries well – especially the nip-backer – to hurt Gujarat Giants here at the DY Patil Stadium. In her final over, she dismissed Sushma Verma (2) to complete a five-wicket haul. If Kapp bagged heaps of wickets in the first seven overs to break the back of the opposition, the Delhi Capitals spinners produced measly spells in the overs that followed. India's left-arm spinner Radha Yadav returned with figures of 4-0-19-1, Minnu Mani gave away just 18 runs in her three overs and Australia's Jess Jonassen conceded 19 runs from her four overs. The seasoned Shikha Pandey also had a memorable outing, taking 3 for 26 from her four overs. While Gujarat's lower order, which did bulk of the scoring, did not attempt risky strokes for quick runs, they also could not find gaps for boundaries. There were no boundaries hit between overs 13-16. Additionally, not a single six was hit in Gujarat Giants' innings.

Kim Garth fought well with an unbeaten 32, which came from 37 balls and three fours to take Gujarat post the 100-run mark.

Kapp provided Delhi with a perfect start, cleaning up Sabbhineni Meghana (0) and Wolvaardt (1) before trapping the big gun Ashleigh Gardner (0) leg-before to leave the Giants tottering at 9 for 3 inside the first three overs.

Pandey made matters worse for Gujarat, getting Dayalan Hemlatha (5) caught behind by wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia, and Kapp then snaffled the big wicket of the in-form Harleen Deol (20), who was pinned in front of the stumps with the ball nipping back in. Deol, the third highest run-scorer in the league and her team's best batter, looked promising during her stay in the middle as she cracked four boundaries to make 20 off 14 balls. After stumbling to 33 for 6 in seven overs, Delhi were desperate for revival and the pair of Kim Garth and Georgia Wareham did a fair job, adding 33 crucial runs for the seventh wicket until Radha broke through. The left-arm Indian spinner cleaned up Wareham for a 25-ball 22 (2x4s) in the 13th over.

