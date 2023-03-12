Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

WBC roundup: Japan rolls into quarters; Taiwan, Puerto Rico win

Roki Sasaki struck out eight and Japan overpowered the Czech Republic for a 10-2 victory on Saturday in the World Baseball Classic in Tokyo. Sasaki was dominant, clocking 21 of his 66 total pitches at or above 100 mph according to the radar gun shown on the TV broadcast.

Conference final roundup: Vermont wins America East

Dylan Penn scored 21 points to lead Vermont to a 72-59 win against UMass Lowell in the America East Conference tournament final in Burlington, Vt. The top-seeded Catamounts (23-10) extended their winning streak to 15 games and are headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and the fifth time under coach John Becker.

NBA roundup: Spurs deal Nuggets 2nd straight loss

Keldon Johnson hit for 23 points and recently acquired Sandro Mamukelashvili scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter as the host San Antonio Spurs waylaid the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets 128-120 on Friday to snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs were up by five points heading into the final period and by 123-116 after a ringing 3-pointer by Mamukelashvili with 2:33 to play. That seemed to put the Nuggets to sleep as San Antonio stretched its advantage to a game-high 12 points on Devin Vassell's layup a minute later.

Golf-McIlroy looking forward to being "purely a golfer" after missing Players cut

After missing the cut at the Players Championship on Saturday, Rory McIlroy said he is looking forward to spending more time being a golfer rather than being the figurehead of the PGA Tour's feud with LIV Golf. Until this week's Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, McIlroy had done a decent job of juggling his duties as a leading voice on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council and the world's third ranked golfer.

Tennis-Raducanu reaches Indian Wells third round

Emma Raducanu knocked out Polish 20th seed Magda Linette 7-6(3) 6-2 on Saturday to reach the third round of Indian Wells and notch her biggest win since triumphing at the U.S. Open in 2021. The 20-year-old Briton fell into a 4-1 first set hole but rallied from there, dictating points with her forehand to push Linette deep into the court.

Soccer-Resurgent Chelsea claim 3-1 victory at Leicester

Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic got on the scoresheet as Chelsea continued their upturn in form with a 3-1 win at Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. After a dismal run of two wins in 15 games, Graham Potter's side have won three on the trot in all competitions and are 10th in the league standings with 37 points, while 16th-placed Leicester will now be looking over their shoulders with concern.

Alpine Skiing-Shiffrin record almost untouchable, says fellow American Miller

Alpine skiing Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller believes nobody in his lifetime will match fellow American Mikaela Shiffrin's extraordinary leap into the World Cup record books, saying she is a "once in a millennium" athlete. Shiffrin, 27, launched herself into the pantheon of sports greats as she broke Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record with a dominant 87th win in a slalom in Äre, Sweden on Saturday.

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Slovenia

Marco Odermatt appears all but certain to win the overall Alpine skiing World Cup title after emerging triumphant in the giant slalom race down the Slovenian slopes of Kranjska Gora on Saturday. The Swiss speedster opened up a 140-point lead over Henrik Kristoffersen after claiming his fifth giant slalom victory this season.

Soccer-Liverpool stunned by Bournemouth, Tottenham back on track

Liverpool came crashing down to earth as Bournemouth stunned Juergen Klopp's side with a 1-0 victory to move out of the Premier League's relegation zone on Saturday, while Manchester City beat Crystal Palace to stay on Arsenal's tail at the top. Victory would have lifted Liverpool temporarily into fourth place but instead it was Philip Billing's goal that settled the contest in favour of Bournemouth as the south coast side avenged a 9-0 hammering at Anfield earlier this season.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin slaloms past Stenmark's World Cup record

An emotional Mikaela Shiffrin wrote her name in the history books as the most successful Alpine World Cup skier of all time on Saturday with a record 87th career win in a women's slalom in Äre in Sweden. The 27-year-old American, who took her first win at the same resort in December 2012, had equalled the previous record of retired Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in a giant slalom on Friday.

