Tennis-No added pressure of No. 3 ranking, says Pegula
American Jessica Pegula still finds it "weird" to think of herself as the world number three but the 29-year-old said she no longer feels any additional pressure to live up to her career-high ranking. "Maybe at first I felt a little bit of pressure," Pegula said on Sunday after her 3-6 6-4 7-5 win over Russia's Anastasia Potapova at Indian Wells.
American Jessica Pegula still finds it "weird" to think of herself as the world number three but the 29-year-old said she no longer feels any additional pressure to live up to her career-high ranking. Pegula broke into the top 10 at Roland Garros last year and rose to third after winning her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara in October.
She has reached the quarter-finals at four of the last five Grand Slams but is yet to break through to the semis, falling short again at the Australian Open in January. "Maybe at first I felt a little bit of pressure," Pegula said on Sunday after her 3-6 6-4 7-5 win over Russia's Anastasia Potapova at Indian Wells. "People talk about you more, you become a favourite more.
"I'm good at just thinking one match at a time, I think that's helped where I haven't really felt too much pressure as being top five. It's so weird to think at I'm three in the world. I don't even like to say it, it's awkward. "When I'm out there, that doesn't really enter my mind. I'm very good at just not taking that part for granted or not overthinking that."
Pegula will face twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova for a place in the Indian Wells quarter-finals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australian professor among three hostages released in Papua New Guinea - report
As rare as it gets: Five wickets fall in last over in Australian women's domestic league final
India's Adani in talks for $400 mln debt against Australian coal port assets - ET
India's Adani rebuffs report of $400 mln fundraise against Australian assets
Cricket fraternity hails 'indomitable' Australian force; runners-up SA win hearts