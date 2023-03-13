Left Menu

Tennis-No added pressure of No. 3 ranking, says Pegula

American Jessica Pegula still finds it "weird" to think of herself as the world number three but the 29-year-old said she no longer feels any additional pressure to live up to her career-high ranking. "Maybe at first I felt a little bit of pressure," Pegula said on Sunday after her 3-6 6-4 7-5 win over Russia's Anastasia Potapova at Indian Wells.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 12:40 IST
Tennis-No added pressure of No. 3 ranking, says Pegula
Jessica Pegula Image Credit: Flickr

American Jessica Pegula still finds it "weird" to think of herself as the world number three but the 29-year-old said she no longer feels any additional pressure to live up to her career-high ranking. Pegula broke into the top 10 at Roland Garros last year and rose to third after winning her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara in October.

She has reached the quarter-finals at four of the last five Grand Slams but is yet to break through to the semis, falling short again at the Australian Open in January. "Maybe at first I felt a little bit of pressure," Pegula said on Sunday after her 3-6 6-4 7-5 win over Russia's Anastasia Potapova at Indian Wells. "People talk about you more, you become a favourite more.

"I'm good at just thinking one match at a time, I think that's helped where I haven't really felt too much pressure as being top five. It's so weird to think at I'm three in the world. I don't even like to say it, it's awkward. "When I'm out there, that doesn't really enter my mind. I'm very good at just not taking that part for granted or not overthinking that."

Pegula will face twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova for a place in the Indian Wells quarter-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
3
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India
4
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

WPL 2023: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat first against Mumbai Indians

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023