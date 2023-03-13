NZ beats Sri Lanka by 2 wickets on last ball of first Test

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets Monday on the last ball of the first cricket Test at Hagley Oval: __ Sri Lanka, 1st Innings 355 (Kusal Mendis 87, Dimuth Karunaratne 50, Angelo Mathews 47; Tim Southee 5-64, Matt Henry 4-80).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 373 (Daryl Mitchell 102, Matt Henry 72, Tom Latham 67; Asitha Fernando 4-85, Lahiru Kumara 3-76).

Sri Lanka, 2nd Innings 302 (Angelo Mathews 115, Dhanajaya de Silva 47no; Blair Tickner 4-100, Matt Henry 3-71).

New Zealand, 2nd Innings 285-8 (Kane Williamson 121 not out, Daryl Mitchell 81; Asitha Fernando 3-63).

