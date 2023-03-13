NZ beats Sri Lanka by 2 wickets on last ball of first Test
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by two wickets Monday on the last ball of the first cricket Test at Hagley Oval: __ Sri Lanka, 1st Innings 355 (Kusal Mendis 87, Dimuth Karunaratne 50, Angelo Mathews 47; Tim Southee 5-64, Matt Henry 4-80).
New Zealand, 1st Innings 373 (Daryl Mitchell 102, Matt Henry 72, Tom Latham 67; Asitha Fernando 4-85, Lahiru Kumara 3-76).
Sri Lanka, 2nd Innings 302 (Angelo Mathews 115, Dhanajaya de Silva 47no; Blair Tickner 4-100, Matt Henry 3-71).
New Zealand, 2nd Innings 285-8 (Kane Williamson 121 not out, Daryl Mitchell 81; Asitha Fernando 3-63).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tim Southee 5-64
- Sri Lanka
- Matt Henry 3-71
- Tom Latham
- Dimuth Karunaratne
- Angelo Mathews
- Hagley Oval
- Blair
- New Zealand
- 1st Innings 355
- Matt Henry
- Matt Henry 72
- Lahiru Kumara
- Kusal Mendis 87
- Asitha Fernando 4-85
- Kane Williamson 121
- Asitha Fernando 3-63
- Daryl Mitchell
- Dhanajaya de Silva 47no
- 1st Innings 373