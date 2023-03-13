Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Bruins become fastest team to 50 wins; Tennis-No added pressure of No. 3 ranking, says Pegula and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Bruins become fastest team to 50 wins

Garnet Hathaway scored with 6:06 remaining in regulation as the Boston Bruins overcame an early two-goal deficit to down the visiting Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, becoming the fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history. The Bruins reached 50 wins in 64 games, bettering the mark of 66 shared by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

Tennis-No added pressure of No. 3 ranking, says Pegula

American Jessica Pegula still finds it "weird" to think of herself as the world number three but the 29-year-old said she no longer feels any additional pressure to live up to her career-high ranking. Pegula broke into the top 10 at Roland Garros last year and rose to third after winning her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara in October.

Top 25 roundup: Purdue escapes Penn State for Big Ten title

Zach Edey totaled 30 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 5 Purdue hang on for a 67-65 victory over Penn State and secure the Big Ten Conference tournament championship on Sunday afternoon in Chicago. The top-seeded Boilermakers (29-5) won the Big Ten tournament title for the second time in program history and first time since 2009. It was the first time Purdue, which earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, won both the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles in the same year.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry's heroics propel Warriors past Bucks

Stephen Curry scored 20 of his game-high 36 points in the final 1:51 of regulation and overtime, lifting host Golden State to a 125-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in San Francisco. Curry took over a game that the Warriors trailed 108-100 with 2:05 remaining after a 3-pointer by the Bucks' Joe Ingles. After he almost single-handedly forced the overtime, he sandwiched a pair of Klay Thompson hoops with two- and 3-pointers of his own, giving Golden State it wouldn't relinquish. Curry later iced Golden State's seventh straight home win with an interior hoop and two free throws.

Golf-Scheffler in his comfort zone ahead of Masters defence

Scottie Scheffler said he has become more comfortable with his game over the past year and is not overthinking things or striving for perfection after the American delivered a dominant victory at the Players Championship on Sunday. Masters champion Scheffler, who said last year he "cried like a baby" before the final round at Augusta National, was a picture of calm at TPC Sawgrass as he collected the PGA Tour's biggest winner's cheque of $4.5 million and regained the world number one ranking with his five-shot victory.

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win

Arsenal showed no sign of feeling the pressure in their bid for a first Premier League title since 2004 as they strolled to a 3-0 victory at Fulham on Sunday to answer chasing Manchester City's win 24 hours earlier. Unlike a week ago when the Gunners required a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time to beat Bournemouth, the points were in the bag by halftime at Craven Cottage with Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all on target.

Soccer-Raphinha strikes again to give Barca win at Athletic

Barcelona winger Raphinha secured a 1-0 win in LaLiga for the second straight week this time at Athletic Bilbao as his side tightened their grip on top spot ahead of a potentially season-defining week in which they host second-placed Real Madrid. Repeating the combination of provider and scorer from last week's 1-0 win at Valencia, Raphinha netted a thunderous strike right on halftime after a brilliant pass by midfielder Sergio Busquets who spotted the Brazilian ghosting behind the defence.

Tennis-Garin stuns Ruud to reach last 16 at Indian Wells

Chilean Cristian Garin's aggressive play overwhelmed Casper Ruud at Indian Wells on Sunday as the qualifier upset the third seed 6-4 7-6(2) to book a spot in the last 16. Garin pounded 27 forehand winners and fought off a second set comeback attempt to dispatch the struggling Norwegian, who has yet to win consecutive matches this season.

Golf-Scheffler romps to Players Championship win, reclaims top ranking

Scottie Scheffler ran away with the Players Championship title on Sunday and along with it took the number one world ranking and the PGA Tour's richest purse of $4.5 million. It was another clinical effort from the unflappable American, who carded a final round three-under 69 on a gusty afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for a commanding five-shot win over Briton Tyrrell Hatton, who closed with a 65.

Biathlon-NZ's Wright becomes first from southern hemisphere to win IBU title

Campbell Wright became the first athlete from the southern hemisphere to win an International Biathlon Union (IBU) medal after the New Zealander took gold in the 10km sprint at the junior world championships in Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan. Wright, 20, shot a perfect 10 for 10 on the range and had the fastest time across the tracks as he finished 35 seconds ahead of Poland's Jan Gunka on Saturday.

