UK PM Sunak's spokesperson: pleased BBC row with Gary Lineker has been resolved

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-03-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 17:41 IST
Gary Lineker Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesperson on Monday said he was pleased that a row between the BBC and the presenter of its flagship football show Gary Lineker had been resolved in a way that will see the show back on screens this weekend.

"We're pleased that this situation has been resolved, and that fans will be able to watch Match of the Day as normal this weekend," a spokesperson for Sunak told reporters.

"We were disappointed to see that language being used, but ultimately it's a matter between him and the BBC."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

