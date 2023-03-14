Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs part ways with women's team boss Skinner

Andy Rogers, managing director of team, said: "She has carried out her duties with the utmost professionalism and attention to detail, and we should like to thank her for everything she has done for us over the course of her tenure." Tottenham face bottom-placed Leicester City on Wednesday in what will be a crucial battle for league safety.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2023 00:34 IST | Created: 14-03-2023 00:34 IST
Soccer-Spurs part ways with women's team boss Skinner

Tottenham Hotspur women's coach Rehanne Skinner has been relieved of her duties, the club said on Monday, following a run of nine successive defeats in the Women's Super League (WSL). Tottenham, who lost 2-1 to Liverpool on Sunday, have won just three out of 14 WSL games, standing 10th on nine points, just two points above relegation.

"Having joined us in Nov. 2020, following a spell as Assistant Head Coach of the England national team, Rehanne guided us to an eighth-place finish in the 2020-21 WSL (season), before lifting us to fifth – our highest ever placing in the league- in 2021-22," the club said in a statement. Andy Rogers, managing director of team, said: "She has carried out her duties with the utmost professionalism and attention to detail, and we should like to thank her for everything she has done for us over the course of her tenure."

Tottenham face bottom-placed Leicester City on Wednesday in what will be a crucial battle for league safety. ($1 = 0.8202 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP
Blog

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

Active Covid cases in country climb to 3,809

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023