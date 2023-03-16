Left Menu

Laura, Ashleigh half-tons guide Gujarat Giants to 147

Updated: 16-03-2023 21:07 IST
Laura, Ashleigh half-tons guide Gujarat Giants to 147

South African opener Laura Wolvaardt smashed a 45-ball 57 as Gujarat Giants made a competitive 147 for 4 in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Deli Capitals at Brabourne on Thursday.

India's Harleen Deol (31) and Ashleigh Gardner (51 not out) were the other notable contributors for the Giants, who were put in to bat after Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss.

Marizanne Kapp, who had grabbed a five-for the last time the two clashed with DC winning by a 10-wicket margin, got just one wicket on Thursday, while Australian left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen (2/38) was the other successful bowler.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 147 for 4 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 57, Ashleigh Gardner 51 not out, Harleen Deol 31; Marizanne Kapp 1/24, Jess Jonassen 2/38).

