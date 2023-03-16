Sports News Roundup: Avalanche edge Maple Leafs in shootout; Nadal signs up to play in Monte Carlo Masters and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Kings nip Bulls on De'Aaron Fox's 3-pointer

De'Aaron Fox scored 15 fourth-quarter points as part of his team-high 32 and sank the game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer, and the Sacramento Kings kicked off a four-game road swing with a 117-114 defeat of the host Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Fox's big closing stretch began at the 6:25 mark of the fourth when he hit a 3-pointer off a Domantas Sabonis assist. The pass gave Sabonis his second triple-double in as many games and 11th of the season, as he finished with 14 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.

Soccer-Infantino re-elected FIFA president, telling critics 'I love you all'

Gianni Infantino was re-elected as FIFA president during the 73rd Congress in Kigali on Thursday, promising record revenues in the next four-year cycle of $11 billion as he called for more football to be played around the world. Infantino stood unopposed, making his re-election as head of football's governing body a formality, even if he is not universally popular among member associations amid controversies including the treatment of migrant workers in the run-up to last year's World Cup in Qatar and a failed plan to play the tournament every two years.

Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami takes Super-G World Cup title

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami won the final women's super-G of the Alpine skiing World Cup season in Andorra on Thursday to take the title in the discipline for the fourth time in her career. The 2022 Olympic champion and 2021 world champion beat Italy's Federica Brignone, last year's World Cup super-G champion, by 0.22 of a second down Soldeu's Aliga slope with Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel third and 0.47 off the pace.

Athletics-Tokyo shot put silver medallist Saunders banned for 'whereabouts' failure

Tokyo Olympics shot put silver medallist Raven Saunders has been handed an 18-month suspension for violating whereabouts rules, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) said. "The accumulation of three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period constitutes a rule violation under the USADA Protocol for Olympic and Paralympic Movement Testing ... and the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules," USADA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Soccer-Barcelona make case for the defence ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Barcelona's rock-solid defence will be put to the test as they look to take a big step closer to a first league title in four years with victory over rivals Real Madrid at the Camp Nou in El Clasico on Sunday. Barca, who hold a nine-point advantage over their rivals at the top of the table, have won 21 of their 25 matches this season, losing only one of their last 16 games.

Soccer-Women's prize money at World Cup 10 times what it was in 2015 - Infantino

Prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup will be $150 million, 10 times what it was in 2015 and three times the amount of 2019, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced in his closing remarks to the 73rd FIFA Congress on Thursday. The figure, however, is still considerably lower than the $440 million total prize money awarded at the men's World Cup in Qatar last year.

Tennis-Nadal signs up to play in Monte Carlo Masters

Rafa Nadal has signed up to compete at the Monte Carlo Masters next month, organisers of the claycourt tournament said, as the Spaniard prepares to return to the Tour after recovering from a hip flexor injury. The 22-times Grand Slam champion has not played since his Australian Open title defence ended in a second-round defeat by Mackenzie McDonald, during which he sustained his injury.

NHL roundup: Avalanche edge Maple Leafs in shootout

Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of a shootout, and the visiting Colorado Avalanche defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Wednesday night. Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, who made 17 saves during the game, stopped William Nylander in the shootout before Auston Matthews' shot missed and Mitchell Marner had a failed shot attempt.

Soccer-Liverpool's Bajcetic to miss rest of season with injury

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic's breakthrough season has ended due to an adductor injury, the 18-year-old said on Thursday. Bajcetic missed Liverpool's 1-0 Champions League last-16 second leg defeat by Real Madrid on Wednesday as the Premier League club crashed out of the competition 6-2 on aggregate.

Golf-Limiting ball distances 'bad' for the game, says Thomas

Proposals that would limit how far players can drive the ball at elite tournaments are "bad for the game of golf", two-times major winner Justin Thomas said. Average driving distances are around 300 yards on the PGA Tour but many players hit well in excess of that, meaning some courses are in danger of becoming obsolete.

