Left Menu

Gujarat Giants beat DC by 11 runs

Tailenders Arundhati Reddy 25 and Shikha Pandey 8 not out provided some entertainment with a 35-run partnership but to no avail.Brief scores Gujarat Giants 147 for 4 in 20 overs Laura Wolvaardt 57, Ashleigh Gardner 51 not out, Harleen Deol 31 Marizanne Kapp 124, Jess Jonassen 238.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2023 22:47 IST
Gujarat Giants beat DC by 11 runs

A fine bowling performance, coupled with Laura Wolvaardt (57) and Ashleigh Gardner's (51 not out) battling half-centuries helped Gujarat Giants defeat Delhi Capitals by 11 runs and take sweet revenge for their 10-wicket loss earlier, in a Women's Premier League match here on Thursday.

Chasing 148 for victory, Delhi Capitals were bundled out for 136 in 18.4 overs, with their entire top and middle-order, including captain Meg Lanning (18) and Shafali Verma (8), failing to impress.

Marizanne Kapp was the highest run-getter for Delhi Capitals, scoring a 29-ball 36 and her run out at the team's score on 97/6 took the wind out of the side's sails. Tailenders Arundhati Reddy (25) and Shikha Pandey (8 not out) provided some entertainment with a 35-run partnership but to no avail.

Brief scores: Gujarat Giants 147 for 4 in 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 57, Ashleigh Gardner 51 not out, Harleen Deol 31; Marizanne Kapp 1/24, Jess Jonassen 2/38). Delhi Capitals 136 in 18.4 overs (Alice Capsey 22, Marizanne Kapp 36; Tanuja Kanwar 2/29; Ashleigh Gardner 2/19, Kim Garth 2/18).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in city

Delhi LG asks NDMC to plant 5L tulips sourced from J-K, Himachal Pradesh in ...

 India
2
Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

Starlink now offers a global roaming option to its customers

 Global
3
FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

FEATURE-Why does the US still retain the biometrics of millions of Iraqis?

 Global
4
The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023
Blog

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

The Ultimate Showdown: Artificial Intelligence vs Human Intelligence

The Role of Blockchain in the Advancement of Cloud Computing in 2023

Building a Better Future: The Power of Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023