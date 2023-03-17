Diksha Dagar makes the cut comfortably in Singapore

Diksha Dagar shot 2-over 74 in the second round but still comfortably made the cut at the Aramco Series Singapore.

A one-time winner on the Ladies European Tour (LET), Diksha had two birdies, one on either side of the Laguna National here, but she also had four bogeys.

Diksha is now positioned in tied 29th place and this breaks her run of missed cuts. She had missed four cuts before this week.

Three players are tied at the summit in the individual competition after 36 holes.

France's Pauline Roussin, South Africa's Nicole Garcia and American Danielle Kang all sit on seven-under-par with one round remaining.

Garcia, who led after the first round, had another solid day carding a 70 (-2), which included three birdies and one bogey.

Major champion Kang had a good day, producing a round of 68 (-4), which included eight birdies including three in a row on holes 13 through 15.

It was also a solid day for LET winner Roussin, who produced a round of 69 (-3), which included five birdies and two bogeys on day two.

Three players sit in shared fourth place two shots behind the leaders, with Dutch star Anne Van Dam, Austria's Emma Spitz and Sweden's Linn Grant on five-under-par.

Five players are in a tie for seventh place on four-under-par, including world No. 1 Lydia Ko, Czech Republic's Klara Davidson Spilkova, Denmark's Nicole Broch Estrup, England's Bronte Law and Germany's Chiara Noja.

Meanwhile, Team Christine Wolf triumphed in the team event, recording a final round of 14-under-par to clinch a one-stroke victory. After starting the day one shot behind leaders Team Liz Young, Christine Wolf, Casandra Alexander, Eleanor Givens and amateur Katsuko Blalock backed up their great first round with another excellent day on the course.

Diksha played in the team lead by Ann Van Damm and they finished 19th.

It was a fast front-nine as Team Christine Wolf soared to a score of 26-under with nine holes left to play. Despite it being more of a struggle on the back nine, Alexander rolled in the crucial birdie on the 18th to seal victory with a total of 29-under-par.

