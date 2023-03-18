Left Menu

Gaurav Gill takes lead in APRC Asia Rally

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-03-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 17:55 IST
Gaurav Gill takes lead in APRC Asia Rally
Gaurav Gill Image Credit: Wikipedia
Three-time champion Gaurav Gill and co-driver Aniruddha Rangnekar piloted the Subaru Impreza with admirable control in difficult conditions and garnered a comfortable lead at the end of second day in the FIA APRC Asia Rally Cup here.

''I am overwhelmed to see such a great response and so many entries for this year's APRC India Leg. The MMSC has done a wonderful job in conducting the round and I would like to congratulate Gaurav Gill for a wonderful and hope that he goes all the way tomorrow,'' Vamsi Merla, promoter of Indian leg of APRC, said.

Behind the Toyota pair, Karna Kadur and his navigator Nikhil Pai, last year's winners of the Asia Rally Cup, were in the third place, followed by Kolkata's former ERC winner in his class, Amittrajit Ghosh (co-driver Ashwin Naik) and Bengaluru brothers Chetan Shivram (co-driver Dilip Sharan).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

