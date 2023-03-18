Left Menu

Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly bow out of All England Open, lose in semifinals

The Indian pair had bowed out of the tournament at the same stage during the last edition as well when they lost to China's Shu Xian Zhang and Yu Zheng

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 22:51 IST
Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly. (Photo- Olympic Khel Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Indian women's doubles duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly bowed out of the All England Open 2023 on Saturday after losing to South Korean pair of Ha Na Baek and So Hee Lee. As per Olympics.com, Gayatri and Jolly lost the semifinals 10-21, 10-21 in two straight games.

The Indian pair had bowed out of the tournament at the same stage during the last edition as well when they lost to China's Shu Xian Zhang and Yu Zheng. Gopichand and Jolly were off to a poor start in the semis and trailed behind their world number 20 opponents. They cut their opposition's lead midway but some unforced errors cost India the first game.

The duo could not bounce back as Koreans stormed to a 11-2 lead. Despite playing long rallies, Indian players could not make a comeback and Korea won the match in 46 minutes. On Friday, Gopichand and Jolly had downed China's Li Wen Mei and Liu Xuan Xuan to reach their second consecutive All England Open semi-final.

In their round of 16 match, they knocked out world number 9 Japanese pair of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota to reach the quarterfinals. The Indian pair started their campaign with a win over the seventh-seeded Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai by 21-18, 21-14.

The Indian men's singles challenge ended after last year's finalist Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth were defeated early. The men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out after suffering loss in their second-round matches.

In the women's singles competition, PV Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medalist was knocked out in the first round while Saina Nehwal pulled out of the tournament. (ANI)

