Left Menu

Soccer-Hosts Uzbekistan hold nerve to claim first Asian under-20 title

They showed they had enough experience." The win came at the end of a 16-team tournament featuring Asia's leading youth teams, with the top four finishers - Uzbekistan, Iraq, Japan and South Korea - all qualifying for May's FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Indonesia. Ravshan Khaydarov's side won the title despite struggling in front of goal for much of the competition.

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 00:12 IST
Soccer-Hosts Uzbekistan hold nerve to claim first Asian under-20 title

Uzbekistan held their nerve to claim the nation's first under-20 Asian Cup title with a 1-0 win over Iraq thanks to a second-half Umarali Rakhmonaliev penalty in front of a sold-out crowd at Bunyodkor Stadium on Saturday.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was among the 34,000 capacity crowd to turn out to watch Uzbekistan's youth squad triumph after Rakhmonaliev stroked home from the spot in the 72nd minute. "My players played well and we created many chances, so I think this is why we won this trophy," said Khaydarov, who previously steered the country to the Asian under-23 title in 2018.

"It's the first final for my players and they adapted well. When you play in a full stadium you have to adapt, enjoy it and play with responsibility. They showed they had enough experience." The win came at the end of a 16-team tournament featuring Asia's leading youth teams, with the top four finishers - Uzbekistan, Iraq, Japan and South Korea - all qualifying for May's FIFA Under 20 World Cup in Indonesia.

Ravshan Khaydarov's side won the title despite struggling in front of goal for much of the competition. Uzbekistan scored twice in their last four games in the competition and needed penalties in the quarter-finals to see off Australia before also beating the Koreans in a shootout to advance to the final.

It took another penalty for the hosts to win the decider, Rahmonaliev netting after the tournament's most valuable player, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, was cut down in the box by a clumsy challenge from Iraqi defender Sajjad Mohammed. "These players have a very beautiful future," Khaydarov said.

"Maybe they made some mistakes and we're only scoring goals from penalties, so our mission is to score more."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023