Shakib Al Hasan becomes third player to score 7,000 runs, take 300 wickets in ODIs

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Saturday became the third player to score 7,000 ODI runs and 300 wickets in the 50-over format. He accomplished this milestone at Sylhet during Bangladesh's first ODI of three-match series against Ireland.

In the match, Hasan continued his good run, scoring 93 runs in 89 balls. His knock consisted of nine boundaries and runs came at a strike rate of 104.49. This was his 53rd half-century in ODI cricket. He was dismissed by Graham Hume after being caught by wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker. Coming in at number five after Bangladesh found themselves in a bit of bother at 81/3, Shakib's knock helped Bangladesh reach a massive total. This was Shakib's third ODI fifty in a row.

Upon reaching 24 in his innings, Shakib touched the feat of 7000 ODI runs. He is the third cricketer after Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430 runs, 323 wickets) and Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs, 395 wickets) to reach 7000 runs and 300 wickets in ODIs. After Tamim Iqbal (8146), Shakib is only the second Bangladesh player to score 7000 ODI runs for his team. The all-rounder picked his 300th ODI wicket in the recently concluded ODI series against England.

He is already Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in ODIs. Bangladesh ended their innings at 338/8 in their 50 overs. Knocks from Shakib, Towhid Hridoy (92 off 85 balls) and wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim (44 off 26 balls) were vital in taking the hosts to a big score after some early wickets.

Hume was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland, taking 4/60 in her 10 overs. Mark Adair, Andy McBrine and Curtis Campher took a wicket each. The second ODI will be held on March 20, followed by third and final ODI on March 23. After this, the three-match T20I series between both the sides will start from March 27 and will go on till March 31. Ireland will also play a solitary Test match against the Asian side from April 4. (ANI)

