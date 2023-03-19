I went hard early to push the envelope: Travis Head on Australia's performance in 2nd ODI against India

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh made batting look like a piece of cake when the entire Indian batting line-up seemed to be stuck in an endless struggle. The destructive Australian duo chased the target of 118 in 11 overs with 39 overs to spare. In the post-match conference, Travis Head reflected on his opening partnership with Mitchell Marsh.

"Nice to contribute, really good to get a partnership going. We were a bit settled today and took our time. Last game, I went hard early to push the envelope. It's nice to have the big fellow (Marsh) at the other end when he hits them into the top tier. We were hoping that one of us gets away," Travis said. "It's very rare that both of us go at the same time. Throughout my experience opening the batting, if one guy is going, you try to support that. Today it was a short total, we both felt like going. We played really calculated. It was a nice partnership, very enjoyable," Travis continued.

The 29-year-old left-handed batter scored 51 runs in 30 balls his lightning pace innings included 10 fours. Travis played a major role in inflicting India's biggest-ever ODI defeat. He has had some moments to shine during Australia's tour of India. In the first ODI match, Travis failed to leave his mark as he was dismissed for 5 runs. But he managed to make a strong comeback in a do-or-die situation for the Australian team. Along with Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 66 off 36 while Head played a superb knock of 51* off 30 deliveries. Indian bowlers failed to take any wickets and handed Australia an easy win with veteran pacer Mohammed Shami conceding 29 runs.

India will now face in the final match of the ODI series on 22nd March at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)