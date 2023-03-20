Left Menu

RR to continue with Sangakkara, Mon Brokman appointed as mental performance coach

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 12:48 IST
RR to continue with Sangakkara, Mon Brokman appointed as mental performance coach
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kumar Sangakkara will continue to serve in the dual role of Rajasthan Royals' director of cricket and head coach, and will be assisted by Trevor Penney, the IPL franchise said on Monday.

Fellow Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga also continues with the franchise as fast bowling coach, along with Zubin Bharucha as strategy, development and performance director, Giles Lindsay as head of analytics and technology, Siddhartha Lahiri as support coach and Dishant Yagnik as fielding coach.

The Sanju Samson-led team has also retained the services of John Gloster (head physio), Dr. Rob Young (team doctor), and AT Rajamani Prabhu (strength and conditioning coach). The IPL 2022 finalists have also on-boarded Mon Brokman as their mental performance coach and Neil Barry as the assistant physio.

Brokman, who has previously worked with athletes from various Olympic sports, joins the Royals to assist with mental conditioning and help the players with their decision-making during pressure situations.

Meanwhile, Barry has served Rajasthan Royals' partner franchise Barbados Royals in the Caribbean Premier League, and will be assisting John Gloster during the IPL season.

Rajasthan Royals will start their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023