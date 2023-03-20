Left Menu

Soccer-Maignan to be France's number one keeper, captain not named yet

Mike Maignan will be France's number one goalkeeper following captain Hugo Lloris's retirement after the World Cup, coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday, although he has not yet named his new skipper.

Reuters | Updated: 20-03-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 20:21 IST
Soccer-Maignan to be France's number one keeper, captain not named yet

Mike Maignan will be France's number one goalkeeper following captain Hugo Lloris's retirement after the World Cup, coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday, although he has not yet named his new skipper. Lloris retired from international football after Les Bleus lost the World Cup final against Argentina last December, leaving both first-choice keeper and captain's armband vacant.

"The number one keeper will be Mike Maignan. I'll have a chat with him. There will be a pecking order," Deschamps, who also called up Alphonse Areola and Brice Samba, told a news conference ahead of Friday's Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands at the Stade de France. AC Milan's Maignan, 27, missed the World Cup through injury while RC Lens's Samba was called up for the first time.

Deschamps, however, stopped short of saying who would wear the captain's armband amid discussions over whether Kylian Mbappe, Paris St Germain's captain in the absence of the injured Marquinhos, would lead the team after Lloris. "I will make the decision in the coming days," he said.

"There will be a new distribution of leadership. Among the 23 players, there will be a captain and a vice-captain. It's something that has to happen naturally. It will always go in the direction of the team, with the interest of the squad in mind." France are in Group B with the Netherlands, Gibraltar, Greece and Ireland, who they will face in Dublin on March 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do the same thing – without the side-effects

Ozempic helps weight loss by making you feel full. But certain foods can do ...

 United Kingdom
2
Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with screening procedures

Researchers find increase in cases of gestational diabetes associated with s...

 Canada
3
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover picks up two more hitchhikers

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

INSIGHT-Scratched EV battery? Your insurer may have to junk the whole car

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023