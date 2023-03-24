Left Menu

Zimbabwe beats Netherlands on last ball, levels ODI series

PTI | Harare | Updated: 24-03-2023 10:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 10:12 IST
Representative image
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe beat the Netherlands by one run by scrambling a run out off the last ball of the game to level the one-day international series 1-1 on Thursday.

Zimbabwe spinner Wessly Madhevere also took a hat trick earlier in the innings and the Netherlands fell just short, finishing 270 all out chasing 272 to win.

The teams produced another thrilling finish at Harare Sports Club following the Netherlands' victory on the penultimate ball in the first ODI on Tuesday.

This time, the Dutch couldn't quite chase down their target, although they came agonizingly close despite needing 19 off the last over while nine wickets down.

No. 10 Ryan Klein started that last over off by hitting a four and he and No. 11 Fred Klaassen scrambled a two, a single and another two off the next three balls.

Klaasen then launched a six off the fifth ball, leaving the Netherlands needing a four off the last ball to win, or three to tie.

Klaasen was run out going for a third on that last delivery as Brad Evans got the ball to Tendai Chatara at the bowler's end in time, and Zimbabwe scraped home to take the series to a decisive third and final game on Saturday.

Madhevere's hat trick came in the 44th over as he had Colin Ackermann (28) stumped off the first ball of the over and then bowled Teja Nidamanuru and Paul van Meekeren for first-ball ducks.

Nidamanuru and van Meekeren were the players who clinched the Netherlands' last-over victory in the opening game.

Madhevere's hat trick was the 50th in ODIs and third by a Zimbabwean.

Opener Max O'Dowd made 81 but Zimbabwe just managed to hold the Dutch off, with 3-36 from Madhevere and 3-39 from Sikandar Raza, who returned to the Zimbabwe lineup after a spell playing overseas.

Sean Williams' 77 and a second straight half-century by wicketkeeper Clive Madande (52) helped take Zimbabwe to 271 all out in 49.2 overs batting first.

