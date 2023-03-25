Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Piquet ordered to pay $950,000 for racist, homophobic comments

Brazil's triple Formula One champion Nelson Piquet must pay 5 million Brazilian Reals ($953,050) in moral damages for racist and homophobic comments against Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, a Brazilian court ruled on Friday. In an interview in November 2021, Piquet used a racial slur referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton's British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

Soccer-France already firing on all cylinders as new chapter begins

With key players having retired from international football, France, still reeling from their heartbreaking loss in the World Cup final, faced a serious test against the Netherlands on Friday and they passed it with flying colours. Forward Karim Benzema, keeper and captain Hugo Lloris and influential centre back Raphael Varane all quit Les Bleus, leaving Kylian Mbappe with the skipper's armband in their Euro 2024 Group B qualifier.

Athletics-Peru's Garcia Leon breaks 35 km race walk world record

Peru's Kimberly Garcia Leon broke the 35 km race walk world record on Saturday with a time of two hours 37 minutes and 44 seconds in Dudince, Slovakia. The world champion in both the 20km and 35 km walk broke the previous record of 2:38:24 set by Russian Klavdiya Afanasyeva in 2019, in a warning to her rivals ahead of the Paris Olympics next year.

Soccer-James withdraws from England squad and returns to Chelsea

England's Reece James has withdrawn from the squad ahead of their European Championship qualifier against Ukraine due to an injury and will return to Chelsea, the team said on Saturday.

James, who missed the World Cup due to a knee injury, has also struggled with a hamstring injury. He played only five minutes of England's 2-1 win over Italy after coming on as a late substitute.

Soccer-Bayern squad among best and can challenge for every title - Tuchel

Bayern Munich's current squad is among the best in Europe and taking over the German champions comes with instant pressure to succeed, new coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday. Bayern surprisingly parted ways with Julian Nagelsmann on Friday and wasted no time in bringing in former Chelsea coach Tuchel in a deal to 2025 as his replacement.

Soccer-McTominay fires Scotland to 3-0 win over Cyprus in Euro qualifier

Scotland beat Cyprus 3-0 in their first Euro 2024 Group A qualifier on Saturday after second-half substitute Scott McTominay grabbed a double at Hampden Park. Backed by a vocal crowd, Scotland dominated the first half and opened the scoring in the 20th minute through an unmarked John McGinn when he fired home at the far post after skipper Andy Robertson's cross was deflected into his path.

‍Soccer-Qatar's Sheikh Jassim submits improved bid for Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, the son of Qatar's former prime minister, has submitted an improved bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Saturday. Sheikh Jassim had made an earlier bid in February. A spokesperson representing Sheikh Jassim said at the time that the bid was completely debt free, via Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation.

Motorcycling-Bagnaia wins first ever MotoGP sprint at Portuguese Grand Prix

Reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia won the first ever MotoGP sprint with a last-lap overtake at the season-opening Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday to earn 12 points and move to the top of the rider's standings ahead of the race on Sunday. Introduced this season in a bid to make the sport more entertaining, sprints will be run a day before the race and are approximately 50% of the full distance, which was 12 laps around the Portimao circuit.

Soccer-England not winning Euro 2024 would be a failure, says Maguire

England defender Harry Maguire said not winning next year's European Championship would be a failure for the team, after their progress in recent major tournaments. Manchester United captain Maguire, who has 54 caps, has been a mainstay in England's defence under manager Gareth Southgate and started every game at the World Cup in Qatar, where they were knocked out in the quarter-finals by France.

NBA roundup: Warriors withstand Joel Embiid's 46-point game

Jordan Poole saved 19 of his team-high 33 points for the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry broke a late tie with two of his 29, and the Golden State Warriors overcame a 46-point performance by Joel Embiid to topple the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 120-112 on Friday night in San Francisco. Klay Thompson chipped in with 21 points for the Warriors, who won their third straight overall and ninth in a row at home to maintain their No. 6 position in the Western Conference playoff race.

