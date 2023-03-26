Left Menu

Soccer-Turkey recover to beat Armenia 2-1 in Euro qualifier

Akturkoglu put the visitors ahead in the 64th minute when Enes Unal took a quick free kick in his own half, putting the winger through to fire the ball into the corner of the net.

Turkey's Orkun Kokcu and Kerem Akturkoglu secured a 2-1 comeback victory against Armenia on Saturday, giving the visitors a winning start to their Euro 2024 Group D qualifying campaign. Turkey went behind to an own goal in the 10th minute when Armenia's Kamo Hovhannisyan fired in a cross from the edge of the penalty area and Ozan Kabak's outstretched leg knocked the ball past his goalkeeper Mert Gunok in the 10th minute.

Kokcu equalised in the 35th with a long-range shot into the corner of the goal just beyond Armenia keeper Arsen Beglaryan.

Turkey, who reached the Euro 2008 semi-finals, are looking to make up for a disappointing performance at Euro 2020 when they lost all three games and scored one goal. Croatia are hosting Wales later on Saturday in the other fixture in the group.

