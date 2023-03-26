Left Menu

HP CM celebrates birthday with Balika Ashram inmates, says scheme to enhance specially-abled kids' capabilities soon

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated his 59th birthday on Sunday with the inmates of Balika Ashram Tutikandi here and said a scheme to enhance the capabilities of specially-abled children and help them build their livelihoods is being formulated and would be announced shortly. He also announced Rs 1 lakh for the winning team, it said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-03-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 21:02 IST
HP CM celebrates birthday with Balika Ashram inmates, says scheme to enhance specially-abled kids' capabilities soon
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu celebrated his 59th birthday on Sunday with the inmates of Balika Ashram Tutikandi here and said a scheme to enhance the capabilities of specially-abled children and help them build their livelihoods is being formulated and would be announced shortly. Earlier, a large number of people from different walks of life gathered at the Chief Ministers' official residence 'Oak Over' to extend wishes for his good health and long life, a release issued here said. At the State Secretariat, the chief minister honoured the Kabaddi team of the HP Secretariat Services Sports Control Board, which bagged first position in the All India Civil Services Kabaddi Championship held at Dehradun. He also announced Rs 1 lakh for the winning team, it said. The chief minister also participated in a road safety awareness walk along with hundreds of volunteers from the secretariat, the statement said.

The chief minister also attended a blood donation camp and a cultural programme at the Gaiety Theatre organised by Synergistic Youth social and Cultural Organization. Speaking on the occasion, Sukhu said the government is going to enact stringent laws to curb drug abuse besides taking many steps to improve education in the state.

The CM also paid his obeisance at Mata Tara Devi Temple and prayed for the peace and prosperity in the state, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

