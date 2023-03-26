Left Menu

India's Ram Baboo breaks national record in 35 km race walk

Indian race walker Ram Baboo set a new national record in the men's 35 km at the Dudinska 50 2023 meet in Dudince, Slovakia on Saturday. Even after achieving a new record he still narrowly fell short of the qualifying mark for the Budapest 2023 world championships by 16 seconds.

ANI | Updated: 26-03-2023 22:50 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 22:50 IST
India's Ram Baboo breaks national record in 35 km race walk
Ram Baboo. (Photo- SAI/MYAS Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovakia

Ram Baboo an Indian race walker managed to set a new national record in the men's 35km at the Dudinska 50 2023 meet in Dudince, Slovakia on Saturday. However, narrowly fell short of the qualifying mark for the Budapest 2023 world championships by 16 seconds. Dudinska 50 is a World Athletics Tour Gold level event held annually. Ram Baboo clocked a timing of 2:29:56 to finish fifth and broke the previous record of 2:31:36 set by him to win the national championships last month.

Jose Luis Doctor Morales won the race by setting the Mexican national record of 2:26:37 and was followed by Brazil's Caio Bonfim (2:27:30) and China's Chuej Li-Chung (2:29:00) on the podium. Canada's Evan Dunfee (2:29:15) ended up securing the fourth position. At India's National Games held in Gujarat last year, Ram Baboo also set the then-national record of 2:36:34 to win the title.

Ram Baboo has already breached the entry standard for Asian Games 2023 in men's 35km race walk. The World Athletics Championships 2023 will be held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest from August 19 to 27. Indian race walkers Akshdeep Singh and Priyanka Goswami made the cut for the world championships in the men's and women's 20km events, respectively, earlier this year.

In the women's 35km race walk event, Kimberly Garcia of Peru won the race with a new world record of 2:37:44. Hong Liu of China claimed silver in 2:40:06 and Magaly Bonilla of Ecuador won bronze in 2:46:32. Sandeep Kumar of India came 12th in the men's 20km race walk. Eider Arevalo of Colombia (1:19:23) won the event ahead of Swede Perseus Karlstrom (1:19:44) and Mexico's Noel Chama (1:20:46).

India's Sanjay Kumar also competed in the 20km race walk but did not finish (DNF) the race. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
4
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in Jaipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to inaugurate 'Rashtriya Seva Sangam' on April 7 in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023