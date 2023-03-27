Left Menu

Soccer–Agreement reached over Saudi Al-Muwallad's doping ban - SAADC

WADA appealed against the reduced ban for the now 28-year-old, who had been suspended for a year in 2019 after testing positive for a banned substance. In Sunday's statement, SAADC said it had reached an agreement with WADA under which Al-Muwallad would serve his original ban and the global body would withdraw its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:47 IST
Soccer–Agreement reached over Saudi Al-Muwallad's doping ban - SAADC
Representative image

Al-Shabab striker Fahad Al-Muwallad will be free to resume playing in August after an agreement was reached with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over the ban that cost him a place at last year's World Cup, Saudi doping officials said on Sunday. Al-Muwallad, one of his country's most prolific goalscorers over the last decade, was handed the ban last May by the Saudi Arabian Anti-Doping Committee (SAADC) after he tested positive for the banned diuretic Furosemide.

The Saudi Sport Arbitration Center reduced the ban in August, deciding the suspension he had already served was sufficient punishment. WADA appealed against the reduced ban for the now 28-year-old, who had been suspended for a year in 2019 after testing positive for a banned substance.

In Sunday's statement, SAADC said it had reached an agreement with WADA under which Al-Muwallad would serve his original ban and the global body would withdraw its appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Al-Muwallad, who has scored 17 goals in 73 internationals, was withdrawn from the Saudi squad days before last year's World Cup as a "precautionary measure" due to fears of penalties over the doping case.

With his suspension backdated to the date of the failed test in February 2022, Al-Muwallad will be eligible to resume playing on Aug. 20, SAADC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023