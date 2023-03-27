Sports News Roundup: Cavs blast Rockets, punch ticket to post season; Juventus false accounting hearing adjourned to May 10 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-South Korean 58-year-old wheelchair player suspended for doping

A 58-year-old South Korean wheelchair tennis player has been banned for 12 months after he was found to have violated doping rules, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Monday. A sample taken from Kim Kyu-Seung in November 2021 was found to contain a prohibited substance and Kim "promptly admitted the charge," according to the ITF.

Tennis-Alcaraz dominates Lajovic, Andreescu breezes past Kenin in Miami

Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Serbian Dusan Lajovic 6-0 7-6(5) to keep his title defense on track at the Miami Open on Sunday, as Canadian Bianca Andreescu cruised past American Sofia Kenin in straight sets. Spain's teen phenom won Indian Wells to retake the top ranking last week and kept the momentum going at Hard Rock Stadium as he fired off 26 winners to set up a fourth-round meeting with Australian Open semi-finalist Tommy Paul.

Soccer-Juventus false accounting hearing adjourned to May 10

A judge in Turin on Monday began examining whether former Juventus Chairman Andrea Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself should face trial over allegations of false accounting at Italy's most successful soccer team. On the first day of a hearing behind closed doors, initial procedural issues were addressed before adjournment until May 10. The hearing is expected to last several months, after which judge Marco Picco will decide whether to order a trial.

Triathlon-Drafting detection system to be used at Ibiza world championships

A drafting detection system will be used at the Long Distance World Championships in Ibiza in May to help officials detect riders who are illegally making use of a slipstream, World Triathlon said on Monday. The RaceRanger drafting detection system was tested in four non-drafting events in New Zealand and Australia, with feedback taken on board to make adjustments before it was ready to be used in major competitions.

NBA roundup: Cavs blast Rockets, punch ticket to post season

Jarrett Allen recorded his 32nd double-double of the season and helped Cleveland stave off the visiting Houston Rockets 108-91 on Sunday, a victory that clinched the Cavaliers' first postseason berth since falling in the 2018 NBA Finals. Allen finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Evan Mobley also recorded three blocks while posting 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Darius Garland paired 17 points with eight assists.

NHL roundup: Bruins knock off Hurricanes for 7th straight win

David Pastrnak scored twice in regulation to eclipse the 50-goal mark before Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk tallied in the shootout, helping the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday afternoon in Raleigh, N.C. Boston picked up its seventh straight win after Carolina scored twice in the third period to force overtime in a matchup of the NHL's top two teams.

Soccer-Chelsea post 121.3 million pounds loss, blame sanctions on ex-owner Abramovich

Chelsea had an overall net loss of 121.3 million pounds ($148.65 million) for 2021-22 due to "extraordinary expenses and loss of revenue" after sanctions were imposed on previous owner Roman Abramovich, the Premier League club said on Monday. Russian owner Abramovich put the club up for sale in early March last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". UK government sanctions on Abramovich had also complicated the sale process.

Soccer-FIFA to pay clubs $355 million for sending players to 2026 and 2030 World Cups

FIFA's compensation paid to clubs that release players for the men's World Cup has been increased by nearly 70% to $355 million for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments, the global soccer governing body and the European Club Association (ECA) said on Monday. The Club Benefits Programme affords clubs a share of national team competition revenues in return for releasing players and also protects clubs in case their players are injured on international duty.

Soccer-Ballon d'Or winner Putellas back in training after long-term knee injury

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas completed part of the training session with her Barcelona women's team mates on Monday as she continues to recover from a knee injury. The Spain midfielder injured her knee in July before the women's European Championship.

Spring training roundup: Astros pound Cardinals 24-1

Yainer Diaz went 3-for-3 with six RBIs and the Houston Astros rang up nine runs in the bottom of the eighth to pile on the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 24-1 in a spring training game on Sunday in West Palm Beach, Fla. Diaz hit a two-run single in the first inning before blasting a grand slam in the second. Will Wagner added three RBIs and Corey Julks had a two-run shot in the seventh that made it 15-1 Houston.

