PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-03-2023 03:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 03:25 IST
Spaniard detained over racist insults against Morocco team

A hotel employee in Madrid has been arrested for racially insulting members of Morocco's national team, authorities told the Spanish news agency EFE on Monday.

The employee allegedly published the insults on social media. He was denounced by other hotel employees who saw the posts. Some of the posts carried photos of the Moroccan players along with the insults.

Morocco will face Peru in a friendly at Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital on Tuesday.

Morocco was the biggest surprise of the World Cup in Qatar last year, eliminating Spain in the round of 16 and Portugal in the quarterfinals before losing to France in the semifinals. It eventually finished fourth.

The team defeated Brazil in a friendly on Saturday.

