Left Menu

Soccer-Vecino pounces to hand Koreans first loss under new boss Klinsmann

But Hwang In-beom levelled six minutes after the interval when, with the Uruguayan defence in disarray, Lee Ki-je cut the ball back for the midfielder to slot in. Vecino restored his side's lead in the 63rd minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard box after Jo Hyeon-woo had parried Joaquin Piquerez's free kick from outside the area.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 18:43 IST
Soccer-Vecino pounces to hand Koreans first loss under new boss Klinsmann

Matias Vecino scored from close range in the second half as Uruguay earned a 2-1 win over South Korea in Seoul on Tuesday, handing Juergen Klinsmann his first defeat in his second game at the helm of the Taeguk Warriors. Klinsmann was appointed last month to replace Paulo Bento and has not won in either of his first two games in charge having seen his side draw 2-2 with Colombia on Friday.

Defender Sebastian Coates gave the Uruguayans the lead in the 10th minute when he rose above the Korean defence to head in Federico Valverde's corner. But Hwang In-beom levelled six minutes after the interval when, with the Uruguayan defence in disarray, Lee Ki-je cut the ball back for the midfielder to slot in.

Vecino restored his side's lead in the 63rd minute when he pounced on a loose ball in the six-yard box after Jo Hyeon-woo had parried Joaquin Piquerez's free kick from outside the area. The Koreans thought they had equalised again when Kim Young-gwon rose above goalkeeper Santiago Mele to head in with 15 minutes remaining, only for referee Yusuke Araki to judge the defender had handled the ball after a lengthy VAR check.

Celtic striker Oh Hyeon-gyu then fell victim of a marginal offside call when he thought he had levelled seven minutes from time as the Uruguayans clung on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023