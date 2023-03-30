Soccer-Renard named France women's head coach - French federation
Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 22:18 IST
Herve Renard was named France women's head coach, replacing Corinne Diacre, the French federation (FFF) said on Thursday.
Frenchman Renard resigned from his position as Saudi Arabia men's coach on Tuesday after helping them beat Argentina in the Group phase of last year's World Cup.
