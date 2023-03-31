Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea join Wolfsburg, Arsenal and Barcelona in Champions League semis

Arsenal reached the semi-finals for the first time in 10 years after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 on Wednesday and will meet German side VfL Wolfsburg, who progressed after overcoming Paris St Germain 2-1 on aggregate. The final will be played on June 3 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

Chelsea reached the Women's Champions League semi-finals after a thrilling game against defending champions Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday, winning a penalty shootout 4-3 after the tie ended 2-2 on aggregate. The hosts had the advantage after beating Lyon 1-0 in the first leg, but two goals from the French team and a last-gasp penalty for Chelsea sent the match to penalties.

The English side will next face Barcelona who crushed AS Roma 5-1 on Wednesday to go through 6-1 on aggregate.

The final will be played on June 3 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

