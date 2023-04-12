Left Menu

Soccer-Australia must stay humble after England upset: coach

"If you don’t defend as a team, you get exposed, like we did a couple of times in the middle of the second half. "It wasn’t perfect, but it was close enough." Australian media said home fans could now dare to dream of winning the World Cup but Kerr was emphatic that the England result should be taken with a "grain of salt". Gustavsson agreed with his captain.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-04-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 12:51 IST
Soccer-Australia must stay humble after England upset: coach
Tony Gustavsson Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia coach Tony Gustavsson has praised his players for using "head and heart" to snap England's 30-match unbeaten streak but cautioned them to remain humble in the leadup to the Women's World Cup on home soil. Led by a goal and an assist by captain Sam Kerr, the injury-hit Matildas upset European champions England 2-0 in a friendly in London on Tuesday, drawing rave reviews in Australia's newspapers.

"We had 10 injuries going into this game and there could be a lot of excuses not to perform. But that's not what this team is about," Gustavsson told reporters. "The heart that lives in this team - but then combining that heart with head, meaning the discipline and the tactical execution ... That combination between head and heart is what makes me really proud."

Australia bounced back from a shock 1-0 loss to Scotland on Friday, with Kerr rested for the team's first defeat in eight games. Australia defended well against England and the clean sheet was the result of a "very clear plan".

"They have a lot of weapons," said Swede Gustavsson of the hosts. "If you don’t defend as a team, you get exposed, like we did a couple of times in the middle of the second half.

"It wasn’t perfect, but it was close enough." Australian media said home fans could now dare to dream of winning the World Cup but Kerr was emphatic that the England result should be taken with a "grain of salt".

Gustavsson agreed with his captain. "We need to stay very, very humble," he said.

"Sometimes you’re not as bad as people say you are when you lose, but you’re not as good as people say you are when you win, either. "We know on any given day, we might not have the best team, but we can beat the best teams."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023