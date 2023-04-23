RCB release logo for 'Go Green' match against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) released the green logo for their special match where they play wearing green jersey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The Green Game was conceived in 2011 and since then RCB has dedicated one of their home matches to the 'Go Green' initiatives to spread awareness about the need for a cleaner and greener environment.

RCB players will be sporting recycled green jerseys for the match on Sunday. These jerseys are made utilising the recycled waste collected at the stadium.RCB's season opener match alone generated 9047.6 kg waste in the stadium as 19,488 water bottles were used. As per estimates, an average of 8 tons of dry waste, food waste, and other recyclable waste are generated from a stadium after every match. Implementation of waste segregation practices has helped gather and segregate dry, food and non-recyclable wastes and process them completely to further make recycled products like shirts and other goods.

Working closely with Good Era, Implementation Partner for Go Green Initiative, RCB have uniquely developed a Green Army, a one-of-its-kind sustainability help group that they take copious help from to keep the stadium premises clean. RCB has created a digital green pledge forum on their official website for the fans to come together, and synergize commitment around chosen initiatives.Keeping up with the commitments of sustainability, cricket matches are conducted utilising solar and wind power at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as well, which is now transformed into a green stadium.

RCB intends to expand these holistic green initiatives and encourage fans from world over to join the crusade to encourage sustainable and eco-friendly living. RCB is in the fifth position in the points table, with three wins and three losses in their campaign so far. They have collected a total of six points. They won their previous match against Punjab Kings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)