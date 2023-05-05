Kochhar lies 12th as veteran Jeev also makes cut in Korea

The long-hitting Karandeep Kochhar fired an eagle on a Par-4 for the second time in as many days and was the best Indian at tied-12th in the GS Caltex Maekyung Open. With rounds of 69-69, Kochhar was 4-under for two rounds.

Kochhar was one of the four Indians to make the cut and that included veteran Jeev Milkha Singh (71-70), who despite missing a lot of fairways and greens in regulation hung in for a 1-under 70 and made it in tied-41st place alongside Honey Baisoya (69-72). Gaganjeet Bhullar (69-72) was tied 57.

Shiv Kapur (73-71) and Ajeetesh Sandhu 72-72 missed the cut on a day when it was raining and was gloomy.

Korean Chanmin Jung, who held the first round lead at eight-under-par 63, came back from a double bogey on the first hole to card a 68 and stayed in the lead at Namseoul Country Club.

Chamin was 11 under, two ahead of Korea's Junghwan Lee, who carded a 66. Yubin Jang (64), amateur Taeyang Jung (65), and Bio Kim (68), the defending champion, were tied third.

Chanmin Jung, 23, a professional for three years, has recorded two top 10s on the Korean PGA Tour.

Bio Kim is once again in contention at an event he won in 2012.

Jang, winner of five amateur events including last year's World University Golf Championships in Italy, made nine birdies on Friday for the joint lowest round of the day, with Australian Kevin Yuan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)