CSK beat MI by 6 wickets

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 19:10 IST
Chennai Super Kings cruised to a six-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in an IPL game here on Saturday.

Mumbai Indians managed a below-par 139 for 8 after being put into bat.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (0) failed to score for the second game in a row, and Nehal Wadhera's 64 off 51 balls was the only saving grace, while Suryakumar Yadav's 26 off 22 balls was the second-best score.

For CSK, pacers Deepak Chahar (2/18 in 3 overs), Tushar Deshpande (2/26 in 4 overs) and Matheesha Pathirana (3/15 in 4 overs) were all among wickets.

In reply, CSK scored the runs in 17.4 overs with Ruturaj Gaikwad (30 off 16 balls) and Devon Conway (44 off 42 balls) scoring the bulk of the runs.

Brief scores: MI 139/8 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 64, Deepak Chahar 2/18, Tushar Deshpande 2/26, Matheesha Pathirana 3/15 ).

CSK 140/4 in 17.4 overs (Devon Conway 44 off 42 balls, Ruturaj Gaikwad 30 off 16 balls Piyush Chawla 2/25).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

