Shubhankar drops to 36th at Italian Open

Shubhankar Sharma had a poor day as he carded a dismal 2-over 73 and slipped to tied 36th with a round to go at the DS Automobiles Italian Open, here on Saturday. The two-time winner on the DP World Tour is now even par for three rounds.

Sharma, who had a bogey-bogey start in the second round suffered even more as he had three bogeys right at the start in the third round. A fourth followed on the fifth and then things changed with birdies on sixth, seventh and ninth as he turned in 1-over. Two more birdies followed on 12-13 and he was 1-under for the day. Things changed yet again as he bogeyed three times in a row for the second time in the day with dropped shots from 14th to 16th for a round of 73.

Sharma, who had his first career ace on the DP World Tour, has been mixing some great golf with a lot of dropped shots of late.

Frenchman Romain Langasque rocketed into lead with a 9-under that included four birdies on the front nine and another three on the back and the came an eagle two on the short Par-4 16th. From 2-under overnight Langasque zoomed to 11-under and moved 18 places up.

Julien Guerrier, who shot 66-69 on first two days had also reached 11-under as he was 4-under through 14 holes on the third day.

