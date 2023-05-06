Phil Salt smashes 87 as DC defeat RCB by seven wickets

England cricketer Phil Salt struck a swashbuckling 87 off 45 balls as Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Chasing 182 for a win, Salt smashed eight fours and six maximums as DC reached 187/3 with 20 balls to spare.

Besides Salt, who is playing in his maiden IPL, the other notable contributors for DC were skipper David Warner (22), Mitchell Marsh (26) and Rilee Rossouw (35 not out).

RCB opener Virat Kohli and young middle-order batter Mahipal Lomror had earlier scored half centuries as their team posted 181/4.

Kohli, who became the first cricketer in IPL to reach the landmark 7,000-run mark, scored his 55 off 46 balls, while Lomror took just 29 deliveries for his unbeaten 54.

Kohli also shared an 82-run opening partnership with skipper Faf du Plessis, who scored a 32-ball 45.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181 for 4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 55, Faf du Plessis 45, Mahipal Lomror 54 not out; Mitchell Marsh 2/21).

Delhi Capitals: 187 for 3 in 16.4 overs (Phil Salt 87, Rilee Rossouw 35 not out).

