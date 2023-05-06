Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in final practice for Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets in the final practice session for the Miami Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc as Ferrari enjoyed another lively session in the Florida heat on Saturday. Verstappen, winner of last year's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, went fastest early in the one-hour session and remained there clocking a time of one minute, 27.535 seconds on the 3.36 mile (5.41km) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 23:29 IST
Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets in the final practice session for the Miami Grand Prix ahead of Charles Leclerc as Ferrari enjoyed another lively session in the Florida heat on Saturday.

Verstappen, winner of last year's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, went fastest early in the one-hour session and remained there clocking a time of one minute, 27.535 seconds on the 3.36 mile (5.41km) temporary street circuit around Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins. Leclerc, who started from pole last week in Azerbaijan, was the only driver to get within a half second of the Dutchman finishing 0.406 back, ahead of Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull. Carlos Sainz was fourth fastest in the other Ferrari followed by the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly.

Sainz and Leclerc have been quick all weekend offering hope Ferrari might challenge Red Bull for pole later on Saturday. Leclerc was third fastest in both of Friday's practice sessions while team mate Sainz was second in practice two. It was another tough session for Mercedes with George Russell again complaining of steering issues, finishing down the timing sheet in 10th with team mate and seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton further back in 13th.

After Russell and Hamilton placed one and two in the opening practice, Mercedes have failed to make an impression.

