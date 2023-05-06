Left Menu

Chelsea halts free fall with win at Bournemouth in EPL

Joo Flix sealed it from close range four minutes later at Vitality Stadium.Conor Gallagher opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he headed in NGolo Kants cross. The season is a major disappointment for Chelsea but Saturdays win at least prevents a total collapse toward relegation.Bournemouth, which had won two in a row, slipped one spot to 14th with three games remaining.

PTI | Bournemouth | Updated: 06-05-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 23:47 IST
Chelsea halts free fall with win at Bournemouth in EPL

Chelsea snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Bournemouth 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday to earn its first points since Frank Lampard returned as interim manager.

After first-half goals were traded, defender Benoît Badiashile put visiting Chelsea ahead in the 82nd minute when he redirected Hakim Ziyech's free kick past goalkeeper Neto. João Félix sealed it from close range four minutes later at Vitality Stadium.

Conor Gallagher opened the scoring in the ninth minute when he headed in N'Golo Kanté's cross. Matias Viña equalized 12 minutes later with a curler inside the far post after a buildup that sliced through Chelsea's defense.

Chelsea was in free fall after four straight league losses and two more in the Champions League quarterfinals — all on Lampard's watch since the Chelsea great was brought in to see out the season following the firing of Graham Potter.

The London club picked up one spot in the standings — moving to 11th place. The season is a major disappointment for Chelsea but Saturday's win at least prevents a total collapse toward relegation.

Bournemouth, which had won two in a row, slipped one spot to 14th with three games remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023