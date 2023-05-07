Left Menu

Soccer-Manchester United beat Spurs to stay top of WSL

Manchester United edged closer to securing their first Women's Super League title with a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to stay on top of the standings, though third-placed Chelsea remain in hot pursuit as they have three games in hand. United's next game is the Women's FA Cup final against Chelsea at a sold-out Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2023 19:24 IST
Soccer-Manchester United beat Spurs to stay top of WSL

Manchester United edged closer to securing their first Women's Super League title with a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday to stay on top of the standings, though third-placed Chelsea remain in hot pursuit as they have three games in hand. With two matches of their 22-game season left to play, the Red Devils have 50 points, seven more than reigning champions Chelsea, who face Everton later on Sunday.

Manchester City are second on 44 points, while Arsenal remain fourth on 41 after a 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday. United dominated from the kick-off but it took until the 32nd minute for Leah Galton to open the scoring, pouncing on a poor back-pass from Amy Turner and slotting the ball home.

Alessia Russo added the second three minutes later with a close-range volley and Nikita Parris wrapped up the three points in the 53rd minute, hooking the ball home after the Spurs defence failed to deal with a Galton cross. United's next game is the Women's FA Cup final against Chelsea at a sold-out Wembley Stadium next Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is Experiencing Congestion Issue

BRIEF-Binance Says Temporarily Closed BTC Withdrawals As Bitcoin Network Is ...

 Global
2
AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

AAI takes steps to help passengers at Imphal airport amid unrest in Manipur

 India
3
US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international location

US Airlines accidentally flies woman with no passport to international locat...

 United States
4
Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

Google plans to make search more 'personal' with AI chat, video clips

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023