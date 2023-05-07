RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 1,000 runs in IPL career

Indian and Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal completed 1,000 runs in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Sunday. The young batter accomplished this landmark during his side's IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Jaipur on Sunday.

In the match, Jaiswal provided yet another flying start to the Royals. He had an opening half-century stand with Jos Buttler and scored 35 runs in 18 balls, with five fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 194.44. Now in his 34 IPL matches, Jaiswal has scored a total of 1,024 runs at an average of 30.12. His runs have come at a strike rate of 145.66. He has scored one century and six half-centuries in his IPL career, with the best score of 124.

In the current season, he has scored 477 runs in 11 matches at an average of 43.66 and a strike rate of 160.60. He has scored a century and three half-centuries, with the best score of 124. This is also his best season so far and he has more games to play. The highest run-scorers in IPL history are: Virat Kohli (7,043), Shikhar Dhawan (6,536), David Warner (6,211), Rohit Sharma (6,063) and Suresh Raina (5,528). It is a long hill to climb for Jaiswal but he is doing pretty well to shape his future as an IPL great.

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 214/2 after opting to bat first. Knocks from Yashasvi, Jos Buttler (95 in 59 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes) and Sanju Samson (66* in 38 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) helped RR reach such a massive total. Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ended at 1/44 in their four overs each. Mayank Markande was the most expensive bowler with 51 runs in four overs, without any wickets.

SRH would be playing for their reputation and improving their position in the Points Table as they are placed last with three wins and six losses. While RR is placed fourth with five wins and five losses. England star batter Joe Root will play his debut match in the Indian Premier League for RR today. Vivrant Sharma will also play his maiden game in IPL for SRH. SRH has replaced Harry Brook with Glenn Phillips.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal. Rajasthan Royals Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Harry Brook, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)