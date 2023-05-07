IPL 2023: Wriddhiman Saha registers fastest fifty for Gujarat Titans against Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Batter Wriddhiman Saha accomplished a record of scoring the fastest half-century for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday. Saha clinched his fifty in 20 balls, he has scored 81 off 43 balls creating a solid base for GT to give a mammoth total of 227/ 2 against LSG.

The wicketkeeper batter beat Vijay Shankar who has achieved two fastest half-centuries. Against Kolkata Knight Riders, Vijay scored fifty off 21 balls in GT's home ground against KKR and another against KKR in 24 balls. Saha has scored 273 runs in IPL 2023 with an average of 27.30 in 11 matches and a strike rate of 137.19. This was his first half-century in the ongoing tournament.

Thanks to Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha's 142-run opening stand, GT defeated LSG by a huge margin of 56 runs. After GT posted a massive target of 228, LSG was off to a fine start, with Kyle Mayers smashing Hardik Pandya for a hat-trick of fours in the second over.

The 88-run stand for the first wicket was broken by Mohit Sharma, who dismissed Mayers for 48 off 32 balls, consisting of seven fours and two sixes. Quinton de Kock did fight to with Rashid Khan getting the key wicket of de Kock for a 42-ball 71

LSG finished their innings at 171/7 in their 10 overs. GT gave away only 71 runs in their next 10 overs while bowling and took six wickets. LSG lost the match by 56 runs. With a spell of 4/29 in four overs, Mohit was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Rashid, Noor, and Shami got one wicket each.

Shubman played a blistering knock of 94*, however, he missed his century by 6 runs. Brief Scores: GT: 227/2 (Shubman Gill 94*, Wriddhiman Saha 81*, Avesh Khan 1/34) won against LSG: 171/7 (Quinton de Kock 71, Kyle Mayers 48, Mohit Sharma 4/29). (ANI)

