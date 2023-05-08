Manchester United's Marcel Sabitzer reflects on his life in Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Marcel Sabitzer reflected on his time in the Premier League and the challenges he had to deal with in terms of the intensity of the game as well as going through a number of transitions during his stay. During his stay with Bayern Munich, he used to play in a defensive role but after joining the Red Devils in the January transfer window he has adapted the role of attacking midfielder. The Austria international started in their 1-0 win over Aston Villa at Old Trafford last Sunday. He also featured as a second-half substitute in Thursday's 1-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

As the Red Devils manager Ten Hag continues to rotate his midfield to best suit each game's needs - and cope with the busy fixture schedule. In a recent interview with Premier League Productions, Sabitzer was asked about his time in English football, as United approach their final four Premier League games of the season.

"[The Premier League is] very intensive and [has] a lot of transitions," he began. "[It is] hard, but yeah, I have got experience in the German league and now in the Premier League and I can say it is a different way of football," says Sabitzer while speaking to Premier League as quoted by Manchester United. "But I think it suits me and I really enjoy it."

As of now, the Austrian midfielder's future remains in doubt. He was signed by United on a loan deal. His arrival in January gave Ten Hag more flexibility while closing his playing eleven. But uncertainty still remains on the fact whether he would go on to join United on a permanent basis. However, in the present scenario, he feels happy with the way things are.

"I think I came [at] the right point. A good team, good manager, calm around the club. So, yeah, we are in a good way and I'm very happy being here." Manchester United's next four Premier League games include Wolves, Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham.

Sabitzer could play a crucial role in those games as recently he has consistently featured in Manchester United's goal-scoring list. (ANI)

