Sharma finishes 26th as Meronk wins third DP World Tour title

India's Shubhankar Sharma came off with a bittersweet experience at the DS Automobiles Italian Open, finishing tied-26 despite 19 bogeys in four rounds in the DP World Tour event here.

The star golfer, who has already booked his place at The Open in Royal Liverpool, bounced back from being 2-over after 11 holes to 1-under at the finish.

Sharma, who started the season with a tied-seventh place finish at the Abu Dhabi Championships, has since then had a roller-coaster ride. He has been playing well, but also giving away a lot of shots in bogeys.

Overall during the week, the Indian had 16 birdies, an eagle and a hole-in-one against 19 bogeys.

''I know I have been playing well, but dropped shots are taking away the gains. But I know the game is trending well,'' said Sharma, who was 29th on the DP World Tour rankings last year.

Poland's Adrian Meronk, who was the star of the Continental European Team at the Hero Cup where he holed the winning putt, won his third DP World Tour title since July last year.

The lanky Pole kept his composure to hold off the French duo of Romain Langasque and Julien Guerrier at Marco Simone Golf & Country club to win by one shot and moves to fourth in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

The latest win has boosted the 29-year-old's hopes of qualifying for the Ryder Cup, which will take place at this course in September.

Meronk and Langasque duelled on the back nine, while overnight leader Guerrier kept in touch with them in a thrilling finale. The Pole edged ahead on the 16th hole with his fifth birdie of the day and holed a par putt from the edge of the green on the 17th.

Langasque's challenge had appeared to have faltered with a bogey on the 16th, but he stunningly chipped in for a birdie on the penultimate hole to keep the pressure on.

But Meronk did not falter as he birdied the 18th to sign for a 69 and finish one shot clear of Langasque, with Guerrier a further two back.

Meronk said, ''I didn't play as well as the previous days so I had to grind a little bit, but I'm proud of myself and my caddie that we kept believing, kept hitting good shots and the putts on 17 and 18 were very big.

''It is relief to be honest. It was a tough day today. Didn't play as good as previous days off the tee, and tee to green, so I had to scramble a bit but just super happy and such a relief to come out on top, so very proud of myself.'' He added, ''It was amazing, very special (to have his father Andrew watch him win for the first time in person). I started golf because of him and it's super special for him, so I am very happy that he was here with me today, so now it's time for my mother, so we will see!''

