Spain women's race apologises for food processor gift

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 08-05-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 21:11 IST
The organisers of a women's running race in Spain apologised on Monday after the winner was offered a food processor to take home, sparking accusations of sexism.

The seven-kilometre (more than four-mile) Carrera de la Mujer (Women's Race) issued a statement on Twitter saying it hadn't considered the kitchen appliance — donated by a sponsor — would have sexist implications.

"We apologise but we consider this a product with no sexist character and ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits,'' the statement said. "We regret if any woman felt offended." The organisers promised to "take measures" to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Serb national Ivana Zagorac won the race in 24 minutes, 7 seconds on Sunday, in an amateur event in which 32,000 women participated. The Madrid race coincided with Spain's Mother's Day, and supports domestic violence and cancer survivors. It is held in other cities across Spain.

The food processor controversy went largely unnoticed until Ángela Rodríguez Pam, Spain's secretary of state for equality, tweeted that the winner had received a food processor and others were given zero per cent fat products.

"If you win: housewife and if not at least you'll lose weight," Rodríguez Pam tweeted ironically.

The race has previously featured T-shirts with the slogan: "Today, the girls win!"

