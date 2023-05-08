Leicester beaten by Fulham 5-3, mired in relegation danger

Leicester remained mired in relegation trouble in the English Premier League after conceding four goals in the first 51 minutes and losing at Fulham 5-3 in a wild match on Monday.

Leicester's goal difference and confidence took a hit at Craven Cottage, where Willian and Tom Cairney scored twice each for Fulham along with a goal for Carlos Vinicius.

The visitors mounted a recovery from 4-0 down, with Harvey Barnes and James Maddison — from the penalty spot — scoring either side of Willian's second, a long-range curler that was perhaps the goal of the game. Barnes added his second goal in the 89th to cap an end-to-end encounter.

Jamie Vardy also had a penalty saved for Leicester, which started the game out of the bottom three only on goal difference and could end up in there by the end of Monday because relegation rivals Everton and Nottingham Forest played late.

Leicester's remaining three games don't make for kind reading, either: Liverpool at home, Newcastle away and West Ham at home.

Fulham's players showed they are not lacking for motivation despite having little to play for, with the London team in 10th place and unlikely to qualify for Europe.

