Left Menu

Coventry, Sunderland earn unlikely shots at promotion to EPL

Coventry and Sunderland completed the lineup of teams to qualify for the end-of-season playoffs in Englands second-tier Championship on Monday, giving them a shot at reaching the lucrative Premier League.Luton and Middlesbrough were already guaranteed playoff places before the final round of games in the regular season.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-05-2023 22:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 22:32 IST
Coventry, Sunderland earn unlikely shots at promotion to EPL

Coventry and Sunderland completed the lineup of teams to qualify for the end-of-season playoffs in England's second-tier Championship on Monday, giving them a shot at reaching the lucrative Premier League.

Luton and Middlesbrough were already guaranteed playoff places before the final round of games in the regular season. Burnley, as champion, and Sheffield United will go up automatically.

Sunderland climbed from seventh to sixth place with a 3-0 win at Preston, taking its place in the playoff spots at the expense of Millwall, which was beaten by Blackburn 4-3.

Coventry drew at Middlesbrough 1-1 and stayed in fifth place. They will meet again in the two-leg playoff semifinals, with third-placed Luton facing Sunderland.

It marks a remarkable rise for Coventry, which was last in the Premier League in 2001 and has since been mired in financial troubles and strife with the club ownership that led to the team from central England briefly playing in the fourth tier.

Sunderland was relegated from the Premier League in 2017 and has spent time in the third-tier League One, during which time the club was the subject of a Netflix documentary called "Sunderland 'Til I Die."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
2
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global
3
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
4
MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian languages

MakeMyTrip collaborates with Microsoft for voice-assisted booking in Indian ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023